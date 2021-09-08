Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Why do you see lights in the sky when it trembles

Social networks were flooded with videos of chilangos watching a kind of aurora borealis in the cloudy sky of the Mexican capital.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mexico City and several states in the country experienced a 7.1 earthquake at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7 (as always in September, like all good Mexican history) and millions of people could see flashes in the sky while they were evicting their homes while the seismic alert sounded.

Observatorio Sísmico Meteorológico de la CDMX vía Twitter

What are the lights in the sky when it trembles?

Questions also saturated social media: Is it an aurora borealis? Is it a scientific project? Was it the aliens?

Jokes aside, the answer is not so simple. The phenomenon as such is called triboluminescence and they are flashes that in theory arise from the friction between the plates of the earth's crust that cause electromagnetic alterations.

As explained in 2017 by the academic from the Institute of Geophysics (IGf) of the UNAM Esteban Hernández to the EFE agency, "the rocks of the earth's crust tend to have certain imperfections and when subjected to this friction they release electrons or electrical charges."

However, that is a theory because it is not yet known for sure why these glows are seen.

As reported by our sister site Alto Nivel , a study by the American Physical Society (APS) revealed that at the time of an earthquake, when tectonic plates collide or overlap each other, it generates a friction that produces an electrical charge, and this is what is projected on the surface in the form of light.

To facilitate the understanding of this phenomenon, the scientist Karen Daniels explains in her analysis that the electricity of tectonic plates, before or during an earthquake, is similar to that which occurs when a cotton garment is rubbed with a cotton sweater. wool, generating static.

The earthquake of this Tuesday, September 7, had its epicenter southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero. There was no significant damage to highlight or human losses.

Earthquake

Why do you see lights in the sky when it trembles

