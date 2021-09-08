Here's Why You Should Invest in Integer Holdings (ITGR) Now

Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR is well-poised for growth on portfolio management, and strong presence in the broader MedTech space. However, stiff competition remains a concern.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) have surged 43.7% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s rally of 17.8%. The S&P 500 Index rose 35.3% in the same time frame.



The company, with a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, manufactures and develops medical devices and components primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which depend on it to design, develop and produce intellectual property protected medical device technologies. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Integer Holdings has initiated a new approach to drive sales and profitable growth, following a comprehensive strategic review of the business. Its new strategy has two overarching themes that are focused on portfolio management and operational excellence. This will help the company to realize its vision of enhancing patient lives.



Management, during the second-quarter 2021 earnings call in July, confirmed its continued investment in the execution of its strategy to drive above-market top-line growth and sustained margin expansion.



The company plans to invest significantly in the areas of Cardio & Vascular, Neuromodulation, and Electrochem to accelerate sales and market penetration. Integer Holdings has been improving profitability in the areas of Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics, and Power Solutions through focused sales growth and cost structure initiatives.



Further, it continues to benefit from a strong presence in the broader MedTech space. This, in turn, will drive overall performance.

What’s Weighing on It?

Integer Holdings currently operates in the highly competitive MedTech market. Consequently, intense competition remains a headwind.

Estimates Trend

Integer Holdings has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for 2021. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved north by 3.4% to $3.98.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $304.7 million, suggesting growth of 29.1% from the year-ago reported number.

