Company News for Sep 8, 2021

Shares of The Boeing Co. BA fell 1.8% following news report that Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY had ended talks with Boeing over the purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets due to price differences.

NVIDIA Corp.’s NVDA shares dipped 0.8% following news report that the company is facing fresh regulatory hurdles from the European Union with regard to its planned acquisition of U.K. chipmaker Arm for $54 billion.

PPG Industries, Inc.’s PPG shares dipped 3.4% after the company warned that disruptions in supplies of commodities and higher raw materials costs would impact it sales in the third quarter 2021, and it expects sales volumes in the third quarter 2021 to be lower by $225 million to $275 million than previously estimated.

JD.com, Inc.’s JD shares advanced 4.2% after the company appointed Xu Lei as the new president, who will take over from the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Liu.

