3 Hartford Mutual Funds You Must Buy Today

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $153.8 billion under management as of Jun 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX aims for total returns in the long run with growth of income. The fund invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. Investments in debt securities include junk bonds, highly rated securities and foreign securities, including those from emerging markets. HSNAX has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%.

Campe Goodman is one of the fund managers of HSNAX since 2012.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class R5 HGITX aims for capital appreciation by investing the majority of its assets in common stocks. It maintains a widely diversified portfolio and across a broad range of market capitalizations. The fund, however, focuses on large capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those in the S&P 500 Index. HGXAX has three-year annualized returns of 18.4%.

As of the end of July 2021, HGITX held 74 issues, with 5.7% of its assets invested in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Hartford Small Company HLS HDMBX invests in common stocks of companies that have strong capital growth potential. HDMBX’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company, LLP, invests a huge chunk of its assets in common stocks of companies within the range of both the S&P SmallCap 600 and Russell 2000 indices. The fund may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in foreign companies. HDMBX has three-year annualized returns of 22.6%.

HDMBX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

