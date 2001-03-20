Time-Saving Strategies That'll Have You on Top, Part 3
Here are some more helpful tips:
- Double trips. Use a trip to work with one client and visit another potential client. Add a mini vacation to a special location when working with a client. This is a great way to re-energize yourself!
- Your travel bag. Keep the basics packed. You should have two of everything: toothpaste, underwear, deodorant, etc. When you return from a trip, replenish anything used or emptied so you won't forget the basics on your next trip, plus it makes packing a breeze!
- Selective conferences. Seminars, workshops and conferences are vital to your learning and networking. However, be selective and analyze the ones you attend carefully. You may be wasting valuable time and money if you attend too many of the same kind of seminar. You won't be learning anything new. Take some time to study, call and ask questions before attending, and you won't find yourself in the same-old-same-old.
- Meaningful meetings. Hold meetings with clear beginning and ending times, and mornings are usually best when everyone is fresh (avoid first a.m. Mondays or late afternoon on Fridays). Make sure you have a set agenda to help everyone stay on track. It's too easy in the hectic workplace to stray from intended goals.