A study revealed that Android users already spend more time on TikTok than on YouTube

Do you spend more hours on TikTok than on YouTube? A study by App Annie revealed that American Android users already spend more hours on the short video app than on the well-known Google- owned platform.

May Gauthier & Azamat E vía Unsplash

"TikTok has inverted the social and streaming landscape, with an average monthly time per user that surpasses YouTube in the United States and the United Kingdom, and has made significant progress in South Korea, where YouTube leads by 2.5 times," he explains. The report.

Specifically, the research showed that in June 2021, Americans watched 24 hours of video on TikTok compared to 22 hours and 46 minutes accumulated by YouTube users.

You may be interested: You can now make money on YouTube Shorts! TikTok competition to invest $ 100 million to pay for content

Image: App Annie.

Likewise, the graph shows that from August 2020 to January 2021, the Chinese application exceeds the US video platform in terms of hours of playback per user.

In the case of the United Kingdom, this difference is marked a little more since in June 2021 users spent almost 26 hours on TikTok compared to the almost 16 hours accumulated by YouTube.

Image: App Annie.

However, the Google video platform continues to lead the ranking of total time spent (not per user), as well as the number of people who use it.