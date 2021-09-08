Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

A study revealed that Android users already spend more time on TikTok than on YouTube

"TikTok has inverted the social and streaming landscape, with an average monthly time per user that surpasses YouTube in the United States and the United Kingdom," the report explains.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you spend more hours on TikTok than on YouTube? A study by App Annie revealed that American Android users already spend more hours on the short video app than on the well-known Google- owned platform.

May Gauthier & Azamat E vía Unsplash

"TikTok has inverted the social and streaming landscape, with an average monthly time per user that surpasses YouTube in the United States and the United Kingdom, and has made significant progress in South Korea, where YouTube leads by 2.5 times," he explains. The report.

Specifically, the research showed that in June 2021, Americans watched 24 hours of video on TikTok compared to 22 hours and 46 minutes accumulated by YouTube users.

Image: App Annie.

Likewise, the graph shows that from August 2020 to January 2021, the Chinese application exceeds the US video platform in terms of hours of playback per user.

In the case of the United Kingdom, this difference is marked a little more since in June 2021 users spent almost 26 hours on TikTok compared to the almost 16 hours accumulated by YouTube.

Image: App Annie.

However, the Google video platform continues to lead the ranking of total time spent (not per user), as well as the number of people who use it.

More About Social networks

Tinder

Tinder relaunched the 'work mode' to find a partner during work hours, ready to go back to the office?

Entrepreneur en Español
Twitter

How to Make Money With Twitter's New Super Follows Feature

Entrepreneur en Español
Linkedin

LinkedIn will deactivate your Stories at the end of September

Liz Li

Liz Li

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Labor Day Weekend Helps AMC Outpace 2019 for First Time Amid Pandemic

Entrepreneur Staff
Success Strategies

How to Collapse Time and Fast Forward to Success

Nida Leardprasopsuk
News and Trends

Coinbase Could be Sued by the SEC

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More