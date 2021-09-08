New Strong Buy Stocks for September 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This apparel company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW: This designer and manufacturer of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This provider of facility solutions throughout the United States and various international locations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company DE: This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery as well as diesel engines, and drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

