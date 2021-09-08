How to participate in the INC B-Challenge and win an accumulated bag of up to 80,000 pesos
The INC B-Challenge is an intensive entrepreneurial experience to generate the first technology-based projects.
The entrepreneurship platform of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, INCmty , opened a call for entrepreneurs who are interested in expanding their ideas.
The INC B-Challenge is an intensive entrepreneurial experience to generate the first technology-based projects. The winners will be able to access an accumulated bag of up to 80,000 pesos in addition to forming essential experiences to undertake.
With this initiative you will learn from scratch how to create an innovative company through a virtual bootcamp in which you will have the necessary tools to develop a business idea with great potential for execution.
The INC B-Challenge includes:
- Development of your first technology-based entrepreneurial idea
- Access to a virtual bootcamp-like experience
- Innovative tools and strategies
- Specialized mentoring
- Exclusive workshops and conferences
- Activities to find multidisciplinary teams
- Development of your first sales pitch to achieve investment and business relationships
- Pitching contest to validate your idea and demonstrate what you have learned - Chance to win INCREDIBLE prizes
- Access to the virtual Festival INCmty 2021 to enjoy all your experiences and networking
- Activation as a potential entrepreneur of the INCmty community where you will keep in touch with opportunities in the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem
- Access to the INCmty 2021 memories with the highlights of the event
- Two participation acknowledgments: one for your participation in INC B-Challenge and another as an assistant to the INCmty 2021 festival
Do you want to participate? Find more information on the INC B-Challenge official page or by clicking on the following infographic.