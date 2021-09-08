Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to participate in the INC B-Challenge and win an accumulated bag of up to 80,000 pesos

The INC B-Challenge is an intensive entrepreneurial experience to generate the first technology-based projects.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The entrepreneurship platform of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, INCmty , opened a call for entrepreneurs who are interested in expanding their ideas.

INCmty

The INC B-Challenge is an intensive entrepreneurial experience to generate the first technology-based projects. The winners will be able to access an accumulated bag of up to 80,000 pesos in addition to forming essential experiences to undertake.

With this initiative you will learn from scratch how to create an innovative company through a virtual bootcamp in which you will have the necessary tools to develop a business idea with great potential for execution.

The INC B-Challenge includes:

  • Development of your first technology-based entrepreneurial idea
  • Access to a virtual bootcamp-like experience
  • Innovative tools and strategies
  • Specialized mentoring
  • Exclusive workshops and conferences
  • Activities to find multidisciplinary teams
  • Development of your first sales pitch to achieve investment and business relationships
  • Pitching contest to validate your idea and demonstrate what you have learned - Chance to win INCREDIBLE prizes
  • Access to the virtual Festival INCmty 2021 to enjoy all your experiences and networking
  • Activation as a potential entrepreneur of the INCmty community where you will keep in touch with opportunities in the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem
  • Access to the INCmty 2021 memories with the highlights of the event
  • Two participation acknowledgments: one for your participation in INC B-Challenge and another as an assistant to the INCmty 2021 festival

Do you want to participate? Find more information on the INC B-Challenge official page or by clicking on the following infographic.

Image: INCmty2021

More About INCmty2021

INCmty2021

Students and entrepreneurs! This call is looking for projects that will transform the future

Entrepreneur en Español
INCmty2021

Steps to register your startup to the INC Accelerator and access prizes of more than 100,000 pesos

INCmty

INCmty

INCmty2021

How to participate in the challenge of an accumulated bag of 1.1 million pesos from HEINEKEN Mexico

INCmty

INCmty

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

American Airlines Pilots are Going on Strike

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Main Street Entrepreneur

How the Biggest Challenges Can Be the Greatest Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media Marketing

Why Landing in a 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' Listicle Isn't Something Your Company Should Be Striving For

Ben Crudo

Ben Crudo

Read More