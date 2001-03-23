Starting a Business

Posture Perfect

Who needs more aches and pains? Check out three products that'll ease your back.
Because slouching at your computer tends to prevail over good posture-and you've got the backaches to prove it-it's high time you reviewed your options. The good news is it's easy to avoid spinal discomfort with the help of just a few ergonomic aids. Consider the following:

  • For a simple, no-fuss solution, call on Nada-Chair. The Nada-Chair Back-Up gently tilts your pelvis forward and features cushioned straps that loop around your knees and keep your back in an upright position. It's available in a variety of colors, and one size fits all. Price: $49.95. For more information or to order, call Nada-Chair at (800) 722-2587.
  • From Relax The Back Corp. comes the Ergo Desk. An ergonomic secret among draftspeople and artists for years, Ergo Desk's slanted surface reduces neck, upper back and shoulder tension by encouraging an upright posture as you read or write. The desk's built-in reading stand supports even large books and folds out of sight when it's not in use. Price: starts at $119.
  • Relax The Back also claims to reduce back pressure with its adjustable Ergo Footrest product. Its platform tilts to elevate your knees higher than your hips and has a gentle rocking motion that stimulates circulation and relieves back pain. Price: $40. For more information, visit http://www.relaxtheback.com.

