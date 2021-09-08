GIII vs. UAA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Textile - Apparel sector might want to consider either G-III Apparel Group (GIII) or Under Armour (UAA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

G-III Apparel Group and Under Armour are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GIII currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.82, while UAA has a forward P/E of 41.78. We also note that GIII has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UAA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58.

Another notable valuation metric for GIII is its P/B ratio of 1.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, UAA has a P/B of 5.74.

Based on these metrics and many more, GIII holds a Value grade of B, while UAA has a Value grade of D.

Both GIII and UAA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GIII is the superior value option right now.

