Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go After Tuesday’s 20% Plunge?

Given the rather incredible moves we’ve seen in the crypto world today, various large cap cryptocurrencies are once again in focus for many investors. Among the cryptocurrencies on watch is Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). Today, investors may be looking closer at the expert Dogecoin price predictions than on other days.

Indeed, Dogecoin’s current downside move of 16% is in line with other major cryptocurrencies today. It appears a number of factors are driving this volatility, and investors are largely taking a risk-off approach to these risky assets right now.

Among the key factors driving today’s decline is a rather bumpy start to Bitcoin’s (CCC: BTC-USD ) introduction as legal tender in El Salvador. What was expected to be a smooth rollout has proven to be more difficult than previously anticipated. Accordingly, investors banking on cryptocurrencies being the wave of the future certainly have a lot to chew on today.

That said, let’s dive into where the experts think DOGE could be headed.

Dogecoin Price Predictions

For reference, DOGE currently trades at 26 cents per token at the time of writing.

DigitalCoinPrice puts forward 2021, 2025 and 2028 price targets of 38 cents, 76 cents and $1.18, respectively, for DOGE.

Wallet Investor’s one-year and five-year price targets for DOGE are 58 cents and $1.67, respectively.

Coinpedia suggests DOGE could hit 97 cents by the end of 2021, should the stars align.

CoinPriceForecast puts forward 2021, 2025 and 2028 DOGE price targets of 25 cents, 72 cents and 80 cents, respectively.

