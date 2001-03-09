Working from home doesn't have to be an isolating experience. Here are some networking tips.

March 9, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you a typical homebased entrepreneur frequently battling the "home-alone blues"? Try these ideas to fight off the isolation:

Join your local chamber of commerce or a homebased or industry association-and attend the meetings. Networking is critical to growing businesses.

Get out of the house. Schedule some meetings with clients over a meal. Or make sure you meet your friends or former co-workers for lunch or drinks at least once a month.

Take a class.

Attend conferences or trade shows.

Give speeches about your business. You'll not only establish you expertise, but it's also a great way to market your business.

Join forces with another homebased business owner. This is a great way to expand your client base.

Finally, reward yourself. Take some time off, but remember to spend it outside your home.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ