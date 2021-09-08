Ternium S.A. (TX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ternium S.A. (TX) closed at $53.59, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.62, up 657.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion, up 91.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.93 per share and revenue of $15.54 billion, which would represent changes of +460.6% and +77.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.61% higher. TX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note TX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.68.

We can also see that TX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Steel - Producers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ternium S.A. (TX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research