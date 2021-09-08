Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL) closed at $89.47, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 1.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ORCL to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.77 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $42.25 billion, which would represent changes of -0.86% and +4.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. ORCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ORCL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.68.

Also, we should mention that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

