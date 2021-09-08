Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $351.46, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 3.6% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $3.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.21 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.19 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.35% and +4.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.4% lower within the past month. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note LMT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

