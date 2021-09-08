Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.09, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 5.99% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KMI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KMI is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion, which would represent changes of +47.73% and +25.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% higher. KMI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, KMI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.93, so we one might conclude that KMI is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 4.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

