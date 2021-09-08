Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $39.65, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.27% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.62 billion, up 181.56% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.39 per share and revenue of $28.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.49% and +67.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% lower within the past month. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

