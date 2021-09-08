ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $857.99, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 9.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.67, up 57.77% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.04 per share and revenue of $22.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.53% and +38.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 53.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

