AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.87, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, down 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $397 million, down 19.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher within the past month. AGNC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGNC has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

