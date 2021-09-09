3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $200 billion as of the end of July 2021, with $97 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

- Zacks

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Income Fund Class R5 PINFX aims for high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund mostly invests in bonds that are securitized debt instruments as well as other instruments of companies and governments across the world, denominated in U.S. dollars. PINFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 5.5%.

PINFX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.75%.

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund Class Y PARYX seeks as high a rate of current income as the fund’s management believes would be consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. PARYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%.

As of the end of July 2021, PARYX held 606 issues with 1.66% of its assets invested in Bank of America Corporation 4.45%.

Putnam Global Technology Fund Class A PGTAX aims for capital appreciation. This non-diversified fund invests primarily in common stocks of large and mid-size companies worldwide. It invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies in the technology industries. PGTAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 31.1% in the past three years.

Di Yao is one of the fund managers of PGTAX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

