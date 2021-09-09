The Financial Data Services industry is a huge industry, and primarily offers financial market data and related services. This industry continues to grow through constant innovation that keeps users at the core. The biggest companies in the industry are mainly those that facilitate payment between two parties, both offline and online. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest Financial Data Services companies.

Ten Biggest Financial Data Services Companies

To rank the ten biggest Financial Data Services companies, we have referred to the latest available revenue numbers. These are the ten biggest Financial Data Services companies:

Moody's ($4,829 million)

Founded in 1909, this company offers credit ratings, tools, analysis and research to the global capital markets. Moody's has the following business segments: Moody's Analytics (MA) and Moody's Investors Service (MIS). Its shares have returned more than 34% in the last one year and over 31% year-to-date. Moody's is headquartered in New York, and has more than 11,000 employees.

Global Payments ($4,911 million)

Founded in 1967, this company offers payment, technology and software solutions. Global Payments has the following business segments: Issuer Solutions, Business & Consumer Solutions and Merchant Solutions. Its shares have returned more than 1% in the last one year and over -20% year-to-date. Global Payments is headquartered in Atlanta, and has more than 23,000 employees.

Western Union ($5,292 million)

Founded in 1851, it is a holding company that offers money transfer and payment services. Western Union has the following business segments: Business Solutions, Consumer-to-Consumer and Other. Its shares have returned more than -3% in the last one year and over -2% year-to-date. Western Union is headquartered in Denver, and has more than 11,000 employees.

Alliance Data Systems ($6,580 million)

Founded in 1983, this company offers data-driven and transaction-based customer loyalty, payment and marketing solutions. Alliance Data Systems has the following business segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. Its shares have returned more than 100% in the last one year and over 24% year-to-date. Alliance Data Systems is headquartered in Columbus (Ohio), and has more than 8,000 employees.

S&P Global ($6,699 million)

Founded in 1917, it is a rating company that offers independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data on companies and financial instruments. S&P Global has the following business segments: Platts, Ratings, Indices and Market Intelligence. Its shares have returned more than 30% in the last one year and over 37% year-to-date. S&P Global is headquartered in New York, and has more than 22,000 employees.

Fiserv ($10,187 million)

Founded in 1984, this company offers financial services technology solutions. Fiserv has the following business segments: Financial Technology, Payments and Network, and Merchant Acceptance. Its shares have returned more than 23% in the last one year and over 2% year-to-date. Fiserv is headquartered in Brookfield (Wis.), and has more than 43,000 employees.

Fidelity National Information Services ($10,333 million)

Founded in 1968, this company offers technology, solutions and services to banks, capital markets businesses and merchants. Fidelity National Information Services has the following business segments: Capital Markets, Merchant, and Banking. Its shares have returned more than -11% in the last one year and over -8% year-to-date. Fidelity National Information Services is headquartered in Jacksonville (Fla.), and has more than 50,000 employees.

Mastercard ($16,883 million)

Founded in 1966, this company facilitates payment by connecting governments, financial institutions, merchants and consumers. Mastercard offers payment solutions through credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. Its shares have returned more than 5% in the last one year and over -1% year-to-date. Mastercard is headquartered in Purchase (N.Y.), and has more than 18,000 employees.

PayPal Holdings

Founded in 1998, this company operates a technology platform for digital payments. PayPal offers several products, including Venmo, Xoom, PayPal, PayPal Credit, Paydiant and Braintree. The company primarily manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform to process payment transactions. Its shares have returned more than 60% in the last one year and over 20% year-to-date. PayPal Holdings is headquartered in San Jose (Calif.), and has more than 23,000 employees.

Visa ($22,977 million)

Founded in 1958, this company offers digital payment services. Visa also supports global commerce through the transfer of data among strategic partners, financial institutions, government entities, merchants and consumers. Its shares have returned more than 13% in the last one year and over 4% year-to-date. Visa is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 19,000 employees.