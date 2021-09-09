Global Payments (GPN) to Buy Mineral Tree, Ups View, Shares Up

In a bid to deepen its toes in the business-to-business (B2B) cloud payments market, Global Payments Inc. GPN has announced that it will acquire Mineral Tree. This fintech company via its automated technology manages accounts payable process of businesses on cloud.

- Zacks

Other announcements made on the same day were that the company was selected as the official commerce technology provider of Mercedes-Benz stadium and that it forged a strategic alliance with Virgin Money to launch a connected payment offering. Shares of the company rose 7.2% following these positive developments. Year to date, the stock has lost 21.1% compared with its industry’s decline of 12.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With Mineral Tree, the company can now access the large $125-trillion worth B2B market, which is under-digitized and thus offers ample scope for growth.

Mineral Tree’s software-as-a-service (SAAS) offerings best complement Global Payments' existing B2B payments capabilities. These include leadership in commercial payments, domestic and international acquiring, payroll, data and analytics, access to non-card based rails and virtual-card provisioning.

Together with Mineral Tree, the company will find avenues for significant incremental growth in one of the most attractive technology markets of B2B cloud payments.

The company already has a substantial presence in the B2B space with capabilities built around its commercial and virtual cards, employee payroll management, bill payments and expense management. The B2B business generates more than $600 billion of revenues for the company at present.



Global Payments is a top-quartile SaaS company with presence across Europe, APAC, North America and LATAM. The company is benefiting from digitization and invested $2.5 billion in acquisitions during the pandemic with more than 60% spent on tech-enabled, cloud-native environments. It was selected as a preferred provider of merchant-acquiring services for AWS of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and also on Google Cloud.

Cloud-based payment gathered steam and is the way forward as customers desire speed, transparency and automation in their payment processes. Global Payments is marching in the right direction and is poised for growth over the long haul. Other companies dealing in cloud-based solutions are Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Another stock in the same space is EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP. It beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters with an average positive surprise of 13.29%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Free Stock Analysis Report



EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.