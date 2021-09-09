Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th
AMD, HCKT, DVN, and M made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 9, 2021
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.17, compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Devon Energy Corporation DVN: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
