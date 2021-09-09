Thermo Fisher (TMO) Introduces Vanquish Neo UHPLC System

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO recently announced the introduction of the new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and Thermo Scientific PepMap Neo Columns, which help users overcome limitations of the existing low-flow LC instruments. The system is intended for high sensitivity LC-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) applications, technical capabilities and easy integration with Thermo Scientific PepMap Neo Columns and Thermo Scientific mass-spectrometry portfolio.

The recent development will enhance Thermo Fisher’s high performance chromatography solutions.

More on the News

The new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and Thermo Scientific PepMap Neo Columns provide application flexibility and robust analytical performance at flow rates from 1 nL/min -100 µL/min. This can go up to 1500 bar. Novice and expert LC-MS users will enjoy high productivity, minimized method overhead time, and long-term operation essential for 24/7 large sample cohort analysis.

The all-in-one nano- capillary- and micro-flow liquid chromatography (LC) system will benefit principal investigators, laboratories, and proteomics researchers in academia, biopharma and contract research organizations.

The new system provides seamless integration with the comprehensive portfolio of Thermo Scientific mass spectrometers and will enhance quantitation through high-injection volume linearity, precision and accuracy.

Significance of the Launch

Per Thermo Fisher’s management, the Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and PepMap Neo Columns will enable long-term operation with maximum performance levels without compromise.

The Vanquish Neo UHPLC System will change the conventional way of performing proteomics studies by offering the long-term robustness and flow-range versatility required for deep and quick LC-MS profiling of thousands of proteomes together with PepMap Columns and high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) systems.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MARKETANDMARKETS, the global chromatography instruments market is expected to rise from $8.6 billion in 2020 to $11.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Growing investments in the pharmaceutical R&D and rising food safety concerns worldwide are the factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Thermo Fisher announced that lab managers, technology leaders and principal scientists in pharmaceutical, food and environmental laboratories can now benefit from the Thermo Scientific TSQ Plus triple quadrupole mass spectrometer (MS) portfolio, which increases workflow throughput through superior data acquisition and polarity switching speeds.

In the same month, Thermo Fisher and AstraZeneca AZN collaborated under a multiyear global agreement to co-develop next-generation sequencing based companion diagnostics (CDx). Through the agreement, the companies aim to grow AstraZeneca’s portfolio of targeted therapies.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 36.4% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rise of 19.5%.

