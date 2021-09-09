Company News for Sep 9, 2021

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 3.2% after the company announced that it has received from the Securities and Exchange Commission, a notice for possible enforcement action with regard to its interest-lending product, namely, Coinbase Lend.

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares rose 0.1% following news that local sales of China-made vehicles increased to 12,885 in August, compared to 8,621 vehicles in July.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s SPB shares rallied 17.8% after the company announced that it has planned to sell its Hardware & Home Improvement segment to ASSA ABLOY AB for $4.3 billion in cash.

ICU Medical, Inc.’s ICUI shares advanced 26.2% following the announcement that the company will acquire Smiths Medical which manufactures medical products, for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock.

