The Supreme Court goes for paternity leave of 3 months with pay

Arturo Zaldívar , president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) , authorized the granting of paternity leave with pay for three months to the personnel of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

Depositphotos.com

With this, an important precedent is created in the country so that men who become fathers can enjoy the same protections as mothers, who enjoy the right to be absent 84 days from their work with pay after childbirth or adoption.

The #Paternity Licenses will help unconventional families and allow men to live their fatherhood fully; We will continue to fight for a more just society, until dignity and equality become customary: Minister President @ArturoZaldivarL pic.twitter.com/uDTzJXNbwA - Supreme Court (@SCJN) September 8, 2021

“We do not want the judgment of the Court to remain in the media and on the books, but rather to come true. A few months ago a unit for the prevention and combat of harassment and gender violence was created in the Federal Judicial Council, ”said the magistrate.

This announcement comes in a historic week for the country, as last Monday the Supreme Court decriminalized abortion at the national level . According to Forbes , Zaldívar pointed out that the three-month paid paternity leave will seek to combat the stigma of women as the sole caregivers and responsible for their children.

“The three-month paid license, which can be exercised in the 9 months after the birth or adoption. It is a measure that will generate a different Mexico so that other public and private institutions advance in this agenda ”.

In Mexico , paid maternity and lactation leave has been contemplated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for more than 25 years, while article 132, section XXVII Bis of the legislation grants five paid days for parents.