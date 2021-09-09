Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

- Zacks

Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This producer and seller of metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American International Group, Inc. AIG: This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

American International Group’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Semtech Corporation SMTC: This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Semtech’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American International Group, Inc. (AIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research