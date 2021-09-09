Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th
METC, AIG, GRIN, and SMTC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 9, 2021
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC: This producer and seller of metallurgical coal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources’ shares gained 25.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American International Group, Inc. AIG: This provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
American International Group’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 52.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Semtech Corporation SMTC: This designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Semtech’s shares gained 17.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
