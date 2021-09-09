Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) seems to be a good value pick, as it has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings, and is seeing solid earnings estimate...

By

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

- Zacks

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. ADRNY.

Ahold Delhaize in Focus

ADRNYmay be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 13.6, its P/S ratio of 0.4, and its decent dividend yield of 2.5%. These factors suggest that Ahold Delhaize is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that ADRNY has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.  

Ahold NV PE Ratio (TTM)

Ahold NV PE Ratio (TTM)

Ahold NV pe-ratio-ttm | Ahold NV Quote

But before you think that Ahold Delhaize is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 5.6% in the past 30 days, thanks to three upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push ADRNY to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So really, Ahold Delhaize is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Ahold NV (ADRNY): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Finance

J. Jill Reports Q2 Results, Issues No Guidance, Citing Ongoing Challenges

Kate Stalter

Finance

Lost Money in the Markets? It's a Good Learning Experience (and Can Make You a Better Investor)

Melissa Brock

Stocks

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Saia (SAIA)

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Main Street Entrepreneur

Creating the Perfect Pizza Experience

Emily Washcovick

Emily Washcovick

Curiosities

This young man posted his CV on a billboard and no one called him

Entrepreneur en Español
ent-o Insider

3 Reasons the Future is Still Bright for Small Retail

Nichole Simms

Read More