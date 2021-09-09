Did the pandemic make you an entrepreneur? Participate in the Startup Grind to leverage your business

We live in interesting times, no doubt. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed many people to finally make the leap to launch as entrepreneurs, either due to lack of employment or to seek a more challenging professional life.

Startupgrind Jumpstart 2021

This new generation of innovators needs all the possible tools to boost their businesses, that's why Startup Jumpstart 2021 is here: Emprendiendo en Español , a forum focused on Spanish-speakers who seek to leverage their projects with technology. This is the only conference in Latin America focused exclusively on startup founders and their investors.

Through workshops and conferences, Startup Grind 2021 will teach participating entrepreneurs how to do a business design, the keys to growing industries such as delivery , e-commerce, fintech and health, as well as the keys to successful entrepreneurs in the region in fitness , last mile and entertainment.

This year's conference will be divided into three great moments:

Three quick workshops to create a business based on the Business Design methodology. A series of talks on how to leverage different industries and businesses through technology. Talks from important speakers such as the founder of Mercado Libre, the cow co-founder of the first Mexican unicorn.

The conference will feature founding and investor speakers who will give talks and workshops on how to start and grow your startup in Spanish through presentations on marketing, business, recruitment, partners, access to capital and more.

Image: Startup Grind

All this will happen on September 24 from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon, Mexico City time.

4Founders School Entrepreneurship Program in Spanish

The Startup Jumpstart 2021: Emprendiendo en Español forum will present the Emprendiendo en español program of 4Founders School, a series of workshops focused on strengthening entrepreneurial capacities from the hand of the best founders and investors and funds in Spanish, thus achieving not only help that people start their entrepreneurship, but above all that they understand what it takes to scale and grow a company in Spanish. This program will run from October 15 to October 30.

Find more information about tickets on the official Startup Grind JumpStart 2021 page .