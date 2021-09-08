NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: Where Will the NEAR Crypto Go After a New Record High?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market is recovering steadily from the flash crash it saw yesterday. While Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) remains upended, projects like Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) and Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) are starting to trade up once again; others are moving sideways in anticipation of further market bullishness. But there are a couple cryptos that have been blowing investors away with their rapid growth over the last week. NEAR Protocol (CCC:NEAR-USD) is one of those cryptos; the coin is cooking up some huge gains, and now investors are looking for Protocol price predictions.

The NEAR network is marketed as a sort of sandbox for developers. Using the network, users are invited to experiment with the creation of decentralized applications, or DApps. With its recent Rainbow Bridge upgrade, users have been able to bridge Ethereum DApps to the NEAR network, expanding its utilities vastly.

While other cryptos have been crashing this week, NEAR has been its own beast entirely. The crypto is gaining a whopping 38% on today’s session alone; it also is witnessing a 160% increase in trading volume. And today’s no outlier for the coin — over the last week, it has gained 83%. These gains have sent the NEAR coin to new highs, passing the $10 milestone for the first time ever this afternoon.

Beginning September with just $2.3 billion in market capitalization, it has since nearly doubled its total capital. This has rocketed the crypto past crypto giants like Pancake Swap (CCC:CAKE-USD) and Aave (CCC:AAVE-USD) in terms of size.

NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: Can NEAR Continue Its Impressive Upward Momentum?

The network and its coin are experiencing quite the week, but is this growth sustainable? Could NEAR be breaking onto the crypto scene as an underdog-turned-superstar digital currency play? Let’s take a look at some NEAR Protocol price predictions to see what analysts think about the coin’s future:

WalletInvestor isn’t convinced by the recent price action. Its 12-month prediction for the crypto prices NEAR at $9.63 by September of 2022.

Gov Capital is even more bearish on its price call. The outlet forecasts a price of $8.24 by September of next year.

DigitalCoin is much more bullish on NEAR than its peers. By the end of the year, the outlet thinks the coin can appreciate to $14.39.

