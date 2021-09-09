Winnebago Industries (WGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Winnebago Industries (WGO) closed at $69.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 8.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

WGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 36.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $939.83 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.47% higher. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, WGO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.87.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.