Teladoc (TDOC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $142.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 3.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 384.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $517.06 million, up 79.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion, which would represent changes of -212.39% and +84.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

