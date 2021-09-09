Suncor Energy (SU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suncor Energy (SU) closed the most recent trading day at $18.54, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 7.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 273.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.18 billion, up 89.43% from the year-ago period.

SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $32.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +281.82% and +75.42%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SU currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SU has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.48, so we one might conclude that SU is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, SU's PEG ratio is currently 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research