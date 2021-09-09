Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) closed the most recent trading day at $19.71, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hardwood floors retailer had lost 10.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

LL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LL to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $289.2 million, down 2.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.18% and +7.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% higher. LL currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LL has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.09, so we one might conclude that LL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LL has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

