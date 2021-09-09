Olin (OLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Olin (OLN) closed at $47.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the chlor-alkali and ammunition producer'had lost 1.52% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OLN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 1115% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 57.7% from the year-ago period.

OLN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +630.37% and +44.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OLN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OLN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OLN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

We can also see that OLN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

