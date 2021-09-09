AutoNation (AN) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoNation (AN) closed at $105.06, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto retailer had lost 10% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AN to post earnings of $4.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.43 billion, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.84 per share and revenue of $25.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +108.43% and +25.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.

Meanwhile, AN's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

