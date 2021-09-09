Century Communities (CCS) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Century Communities (CCS) closed at $68.54, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had lost 4.47% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.44, up 132.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 36.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.65 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +119.45% and +35.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CCS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CCS has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.68, which means CCS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.