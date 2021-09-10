Tec de Monterrey launches Center for Conscious Companies

The Tecnológico de Monterrey presented the Center for Conscious Companies (CEC) , an initiative of the EGADE Business School and the Tec's Business School that seeks to develop a new consciousness in leaders, companies and organizations that contributes to human flourishing and leads to a more prosperous, fair and inclusive.

Cortesía Tec de Monterrey

According to a statement from the university, the CEC will promote the principles of conscious capitalism in a transversal way, enriching this model and adapting it to the Mexican and Latin American context. For this, Dr. Raj Sisodia, co-founder and global leader of the conscious capitalism movement, joins Tec as Distinguished University Professor of Conscious Enterprise . Likewise, Francisco Fernández takes the Directorate

During the inaugural event, Dr. Sisodia gave the keynote presentation entitled "Towards Conscious Capitalism", in which he explained that the nature of the CEC is to provide guidance and mutual learning opportunities between companies that seek the evolution of business in favor of a conscious capitalism, and thereby contribute to the development of institutions and policies of commercial practices.

Image: Courtesy Tec de Monterrey

The Center will develop its work based on the following four work areas: