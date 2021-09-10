Tec de Monterrey launches Center for Conscious Companies
Dr. Raj Sisodia, co-founder and global leader of the conscious capitalism movement, joins Tec as the Distinguished University Professor of Conscious Enterprise.
The Tecnológico de Monterrey presented the Center for Conscious Companies (CEC) , an initiative of the EGADE Business School and the Tec's Business School that seeks to develop a new consciousness in leaders, companies and organizations that contributes to human flourishing and leads to a more prosperous, fair and inclusive.
According to a statement from the university, the CEC will promote the principles of conscious capitalism in a transversal way, enriching this model and adapting it to the Mexican and Latin American context. For this, Dr. Raj Sisodia, co-founder and global leader of the conscious capitalism movement, joins Tec as Distinguished University Professor of Conscious Enterprise . Likewise, Francisco Fernández takes the Directorate
During the inaugural event, Dr. Sisodia gave the keynote presentation entitled "Towards Conscious Capitalism", in which he explained that the nature of the CEC is to provide guidance and mutual learning opportunities between companies that seek the evolution of business in favor of a conscious capitalism, and thereby contribute to the development of institutions and policies of commercial practices.
Image: Courtesy Tec de Monterrey
The Center will develop its work based on the following four work areas:
- Specialized support to companies , based on applied research, for the implementation of the conscious management model. A project along these lines is that of a "Living Wage Calculator" and additionally, the first book on conscious capitalism in Mexico is being prepared.
- International community of conscious leaders and organizations , to reinforce this relationship network with the promotion of the Tec de Monterrey philosophy and platform. Currently, the CEC is building relationships with Conscious Capitalism Mexico Chapter, System B, Alliance for Impact Investment, Social Capitalism Initiative, PRME and Global Compact, and will continue to add more strategic allies.
- Design of learning experiences to develop mentality, knowledge, which are translated into actions and impact. In this sense, at the national level more than 900 students have taken the Conscious Leadership in Business course.
- Faculty with thought leaders who drive leadership and mindful culture. In this line, the first generation of 30 teachers specialized in Conscious Companies was trained. Tec has research groups with a strategic focus aligned to the centre's themes, among which the Research Group on Social Innovation and Sustainability and the group of experts on "Creation of Sustainable Wealth" stand out.