Top Eye Candies From the IAA Mobility Show This Year

The ongoing IAA Mobility Show 2021, being hosted at Munich this year, is the first major public event since the commencement of the pandemic-induced lockdown in Germany. The automotive exhibition, which has been conducted in Frankfurt for seven decades, is being held in Munich for the first time in 2021, after the pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020. Besides being relocated from the business-friendly Frankfurt to Munich, the auto show has also received a major rebranding this year — rather than focusing solely on cars, the IAA has been now revamped into a mobility showcase in general, including not just cars but also electric scooters and e-bikes, electric buses and trams as well as transportation pods.

- Zacks

Big Push Toward an Electric Future

The IAA event kicked off last Tuesday with the German chancellor Angela Merkel addressing the importance of an all-electric future and its pivotal role in tackling the aggravating climate crisis. At what could apparently be her last speech as the chancellor, before she steps down later this month, Merkel vowed for the successful transition of Germany to a climate-neutral economy by 2045 and reiterated the steps being taken by the government to support the transition — subsidizing electric vehicles (EVs) and promoting the development of charging infrastructure.



In fact, the Munich auto show has been swamped with electrics. The show not only displayed various future EVs and concept cars, but also unveiled the research and development in electric drivetrains and sustainable mobility done by the various automotive companies.

Marvels at the Auto Fair

Automakers had been skeptical about the relevance of car shows even before the pandemic hit the economy. Thus, the 2021 Munich event did not land the full spectrum of international automakers, and got a no-show from Bosch, Magna, Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Bentley among others. Nevertheless, a number of major manufacturers still graced the spectacular exhibition, which was staged at Munich’s gargantuan convention hall. Obviously, as Germany's premier auto show in 2021, the cars unveiled were primarily from German brands.



Let’s kindle our focus on the major unveils that dazzled at the show:



Audi Grandsphere



At the auto event, Volkswagen VWAGY subsidiary Audi presented the second in its series of three "sphere" conceptual cars — the Grandsphere — just weeks after it showcased the Skysphere coupe concept in Los Angeles. Scheduled to go into production in 2025, Grandsphere is equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving, with the steering wheel, pedals, and displays retracting out of sight. Designed to have a spacious lounge-like interior, with access to all the features of its holistic digital ecosystem, the concept car has a total driving range of 466 miles and can charge for 186 miles of driving in 10 minutes when needed, using a special charger.



VW ID.Life & ID.5



Volkswagen’s ID.LIFE electric crossover concept unveiled in Munich gives a sneak peek into what entry-level electric cars might appear in the next 10 years. With its 172 kW electric motor, the ID.LIFE can get up to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds, while its 57 kWh battery enables a range of 248 miles. The all-electric compact crossover, which goes on sale in 2025, is focused on making electric mobility accessible to even more people.



Volkswagen’s ID.5, an all-electric model with a sportier stance than the current ID4, was also displayed at the fair. It will be the more performance-focused EV in the ID line-up. While the final specifications have been kept under the wraps, it claims to provide more than 300 miles of range.



Mercedes EQ EVs



Daimler AG’s DDAIF Mercedes-Benz continued the frenzy of the EQ EVs with the introduction of five battery-powered vehicles (plus a hybrid) at the auto event, in the auto maker’s quest to push its electrification efforts further. The first among these was the EQE, the follow-up to the EQS sedan that Mercedes started selling last month. This smaller, less-expensive counterpart of EQS is anticipated to boost the company’s sales volume, revenues and margins.



Mercedes also unveiled the EQG electric SUV concept, the remake of the classic G-Class wagon in an all-electric style. The electrified G-Class retains the tall, rugged look, but loses the grille of the gasoline-powered G-Class for a black panel, with an illuminated three-pointed star and LED headlights. The price is anticipated to be in line with the traditional G-Class, which starts in the $130,000 range.



Joining the group of new launches were the AMG EQS, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and the new EQB. The EQB is likely to be one of the first and most affordable Mercedes-Benz EVs to reach consumers.



BMW i Vision Circular Concept



Meanwhile, hometown brand BMW AG BAMXF disclosed its plans to double orders for battery cells, as it showcased the production versions of the company’s iX and i4 electric cars as well as a number of electric motorcycles. The BMW i4 sedan is like an electrified BMW 4 Series vehicle, with an estimated 300-mile range and a starting price of just more than $55,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2022.



The most eye-catchy launch by this Zacks Rank #3 company was the BMW i Vision Circular Concept, which is the auto behemoth’s far-fetched look at what BMWs might look like in 2040. This subcompact hatchback is undoubtedly small but spacious inside because the electric motor and battery pack do not consume much space. “Circular” refers to the circle of life for the components, which are 100% recyclable, even the solid-state battery.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Porsche Mission R

Stuttgart-based Porsche flaunted a future EV design that’s definitely made for a hardcore Porsche fan who’s also a racer — the Porsche Mission R. Porsche claims the Mission R is good for 671 horsepower in the racing mode and 1073 horsepower in the qualifying mode, with separate electric motors, front and rear. At present, the Mission R is a functioning prototype and is neither road-legal nor cleared for FIA-sanctioned racing, but Porsche suggests a customer-available racer might be ready by 2026.



Other noteworthy reveals at the fair included Hyundai's Robotaxi — a driverless vehicle integrated with level four autonomous technology, Dacia Jogger and Smart Concept 1. Renault RNLSY also presented the 2025 Renault 5 EV prototype, the battery-powered retro-inspired car, which is one of the seven new EVs planned by the automaker.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Daimler AG (DDAIF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF): Free Stock Analysis Report



RENAULT SA (RNLSY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Volkswagen AG (VWAGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research