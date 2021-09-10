Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021.

- Zacks

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Small Fund Class A PCKAX maintains a portfolio by investing in fixed income securities related to the Russell 2000 Index, including bonds and other derivatives to derive a higher return than the index. The fund focuses on investing in those fixed income instruments, that are actively managed by PIMCO. It has returned 10.8% in three years.

As of the end of June 2021, PCKAX held 726 issues, with 27.43% of its assets invested in Ru20intr Trs Equity 3Ml-1 *Bullet* Boa.

PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A PRTNX maximum real return that is consistent with the preservation of capital as well as prudent investment management. The fund normally invests the lion’s share of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of different maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, as well as corporations. It has returned 7.3% in three years.

Stephen A. Rodosky has been one of the fund managers of PYMAX since 2019.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX invests the major portion of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment grade municipal bonds and not more than 30% of its assets in "private activity" bonds. PYMAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%.

PYMAX has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (PYMAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (PCKAX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (PRTNX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report