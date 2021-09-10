Flowserve (FLS) Prices Senior Notes, To Use Funds for Redemption

Flowserve Corporation FLS yesterday announced the pricing of $500 million worth of senior notes. Subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, the public offering will be completed on Sep 23, 2021.



Yesterday, the company’s shares ended the trading session at $36.48, suggesting a decline of 1.11% from the previous day.

The notes, considered as Flowserve’s senior unsecured obligations, carry an interest rate of 2.800% and are due to expire on Jan 15, 2032. The notes have been offered to the public at 99.656% of the principal amount. Payment of interest will be made semi-annually, each on Jan 15 and Jul 15. The first interest payout will be made on Jan 15, 2022.



The company has the make-whole call option for the senior notes. The option can be applied before Oct 15, 2031, for a consideration equal to Treasury+25 basis points plus accrued and unpaid interest. The notes can also be redeemed on or after Oct 15, 2031, for a value equal to par value plus accrued and unpaid interest.



Notably, the offering’s expected rating is Baa3 by Moody’s, and BBB- by both S&P and Fitch.



Flowserve will use the funds raised from the above-mentioned notes offering for redeeming its previously issued 4.000% senior notes due to mature in November 2023 and 3.500% senior notes with expiration in September 2022.



We believe that the offerings of senior notes will increase the company’s debts and in turn, might inflate its financial obligations and hurt profitability. However, repurchasing notes will be a relief. Exiting the second quarter of 2021, Flowserve’s long-term debts were at $1,307.1 million, relatively stable on a sequential basis.

Zacks Rank, Estimate Trend and Price Performance

With a market capitalization of $4.8 billion, Flowserve currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Solid backlog, cost-control measures and liquidity are likely to be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. The pandemic-led woes might hurt the company.



In the past three months, Flowserve’s share price has decreased 15.1% as compared with the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.63 for 2021 and $2.07 for 2022, reflecting a decline of 1.2% and growth of 1.5% from the 60-day-ago figures. Also, earnings estimates of 41 cents for the third quarter have been raised by 5.1% in the past two months.

