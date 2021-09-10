Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th

OMF, CRK, HVT, and CLS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 10, 2021

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

- Zacks

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF: This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Comstock Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. HVT: This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Celestica Inc. CLS: This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

 

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK): Get Free Report

 

Celestica, Inc. (CLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Stocks Down Again but Positive Week Still Possible

Jim Giaquinto

Stocks

2 Buy-Rated Apparel Stocks to Dress Up Your Portfolio

Priyanka Mandal

Stocks

6 Reasons to Add FTI Consulting (FCN) to Your Portfolio Now

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Reimagining the Way We Work

How to Hire Your First Head of Business Operations and Take Your Success Up a Notch

Katie Murphy

Katie Murphy

Success Strategies

The Wealthiest Entrepreneurs All Have This Essential Characteristic in Common

Alexa Dagostino

Alexa Dagostino

Stocks

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Read More