Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF: This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. HVT: This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Celestica Inc. CLS: This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

