Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 10th

OMF, WSR, LBAI, and JNPR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on September 10, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

- Zacks

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF: This financial service holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.82%.

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.39%, compared with the industry average of 2.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.11%.

 

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT Dividend Yield (TTM)

Whitestone REIT dividend-yield-ttm | Whitestone REIT Quote

 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. LBAI: This provider of various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.92%.

 

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR: This designer, developer, and seller of network products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

 

Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Juniper Networks, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.



