Company News for Sep 10, 2021

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU rallied 10.5% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

RH’s RH shares rose 7.8% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $8.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58.

HealthEquity, Inc.’s HQY shares gained 4.4% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36.

Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares advanced 7.8% after the company announced that it is developing a single-shot vaccine that combines booster shots against COVID-19 as well as the seasonal flu, and the new vaccine is called mRNA-1073.

