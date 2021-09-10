These Are The Ten Top Play To Earn Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain technology has revolutionized the gaming space. By bringing in its “decentralized” nature, blockchain technology has come up with an entirely new way of interacting with gamers. Another benefit of blockchain technology is the introduction of the play-to-earn concept. Basically, it allows gamers to be rewarded with in-game assets. Moreover, it gives gamers control and ownership over in-game assets, and in turn, a chance to increase the value of their assets by playing the game. These assets could range from gaming tools, weapons or cryptocurrencies, or any other in-game assets that can be tokenized on the blockchain. Let’s take a look at the ten top play to earn cryptocurrencies or tokens.

Ten Top Play To Earn Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap (as of September 9) from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten top play to earn cryptocurrencies. Following are the ten top play to earn cryptocurrencies:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS, $266 million)

It is a next-gen gaming metaverse that emerges from the combination of real-time graphics, state of the art blockchain, decentralized financial technologies and multiplayer video game. POLIS is currently trading over $11, and has lost more than 6% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $19.23 (Sep 2021) and an all-time low of $6.41 (Sep 2021).

Star Atlas (ATLAS, $297 million)

Announced in January 2021, it is a massive multiplayer online game that is based in a virtual gaming metaverse. Star Atlas is being built on Unreal Engine 5. ATLAS is currently trading over $0.1279, and has lost more than 3% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $0.2773 (Sep 2021) and an all-time low of $0.061 (Sep 2021).

Illuvium (ILV, $311 million)

It is an open-world fantasy battle game that has been developed on the Ethereum blockchain. Among other things, the ILV token helps to reward players for their in-game achievements. ILV is currently trading over $477, and has lost more than 20% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $2,868.95 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $29.77 (June 2021).

MOBOX (MBOX, $341 million)

This protocol combines the pros of yield farming DeFi with Gaming NFTs to come up with free to play and play to earn ecosystem. MBOX is the native utility token that helps in processing transactions through the NFT gaming platform. MBOX is currently trading over $5.70, and has lost more than 22% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $10.81 (Aug 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4846 (June 2021).

Yield Guild Games (YGG, $373 million)

It is a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) that invests in the virtual world non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Yield Guild Games has developed a community of players and investors who invest in NFTs that are used in blockchain-based games and virtual worlds. YGG is currently trading over $4.99, and has lost more than 45% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $10.83 (Aug 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9484 (July 2021).

Smooth Love Potion (SLP, $206 million)

It is the token that one earns by playing Axie Infinity game, and serves as a replacement for experience points. Players can use SLP to breed new digital pets, called Axies. SLP is currently trading over $0.092, and has lost more than 34% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $0.4191 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.009543 (July 2020).

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE, $307 million)

It is a multiplayer builder game that allows players to buy and own virtual islands, as well as collect and build exciting items. ALICE is the game’s native utility token and helps to perform several functions, such as purchase of asset. ALICE is currently trading over $12.60, and has lost more than 30% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $42.55 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $3.19 (June 2019).

The Sandbox (SAND, $735 million)

Launched in 2011, it is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to create, develop, buy and sell digital assets in a game. The SAND utility token facilitates transactions on the platform. SAND is currently trading over $0.807, and has lost more than 18% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $1.20 (August 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (Nov 2020).

Decentraland (MANA, $1,610 million)

Launched in 2017, it is a virtual reality platform that allows users to develop and monetize content and applications. In the virtual world, users are allowed to buy land, develop it, as well as monetize it. MANA is currently trading over $0.839, and has lost more than 18% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $1.63 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (Oct 2017).

Axie Infinity (AXS, $4,218 million)

Created in 2018, it is a blockchain-based trading and battling game, which is partially managed and owned by the players. Axie Infinity enables players to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade token-based creatures, called Axies. AXS is currently trading over $67, and has lost more than 10% in the last seven days. It has an all-time high of $94.62 (Sep 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (Nov 2020).