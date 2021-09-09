Football and FTX: A Tom Brady Crypto Commercial Just Gave Cryptos a $20M Boost

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It doesn’t matter if you’ve never watched a down of football in your entire life — you are at least familiar with Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the winningest player in the history of the game in terms of Super Bowl wins. He also just happens to be one of the most vocal crypto bulls around — certainly not the worst spokesman for a fledgling industry. Now, a new Tom Brady crypto commercial is rallying interest around the space.

The FTX crypto exchange is one of the largest exchanges available to investors right now. It’s also one of the best marketed crypto products to people outside of the digital currency circle. It has inked deals across the professional sports industry in order to gain exposure among a new audience. An MLB deal saw professional baseball umpires adorning the FTX logo for the 2021 season onward. Basketball star Steph Curry is the newest spokesman for the company. And of course, Tom Brady and his spouse Gisele Bündchen are both partners to the exchange.

The pair are now starring in a commercial promoting the platform, which surfaced just yesterday online. In the commercial, Brady and Bündchen call all of their contacts to promote the FTX platform with great success.

"I got another 10 years left, maybe 15."pic.twitter.com/UfogJxYpxg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2021

The commercial is just one component of FTX’s $20 million ad campaign it will conduct through the NFL season. Starting with tonight’s season opener, the commercial will air on TV for the first time. From there, the ad campaign will run through October alongside other digital advertising components.

All in all, the campaign is a shining moment for the entire crypto industry. FTX’s flashy campaign is going to bring crypto as a concept to primetime TV, and it is sure to expose a new crowd of potential investors to an access point into the market. If you’re a crypto bull, this should be an exciting new step for the industry — even if you’re a Tom Brady hater.

