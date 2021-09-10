IBM Focuses on AI Business, Adds New Features to Watson

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced the addition of new functionalities to IBM Watson Assistant. This will enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered automation offerings and make it easier for businesses to create enhanced customer service experiences across multiple channels.



Among the announcement is an add-on for IntelePeer Atmosphere Communications Platform-as-a-Service. Users with a Watson Assistant Plus and Enterprise plan can set up voice capabilities and a new phone number for a virtual agent. IntelePeer can also connect Watson Assistant to the users’ existing phone systems.



Other new features for Watson Assistant include short-answer retrieval based on a question-answering system from IBM Research. The new feature allows the virtual agent to shorten longer sentences or passages and provide context on where answers came from.



Also, IBM’s collaboration with IntelePeer includes a new agent app feature to provide human customer service agents a transcript made with IBM’s speech detection models.

- Zacks

Opportunities in AI-powered Automation Market Bode Well

Robotic process automation (RPA) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 32.8% between 2021 and 2028, per a Grand View Research report. The demand for RPA is increasing as companies look to automate repetitive tasks as well as achieve cut costs and operational efficiency.



IBM’s AI platform runs on-premises and on private and public clouds. The platform has use cases ranging from IT operations automation through a partnership between ServiceNow on Watson AIOps and creating multilingual chatbots through Watson Assistant, natural language processing as well as enterprise AI search capabilities.



The company’s endeavors to boost its AI-powered automation offerings are likely to help it attract more customers and drive the top line.



To help enterprises create reliable AI applications, IBM added new functionalities including data privacy management, new federated learning and time series capabilities to IBM Watson in April 2021.



The acquisition of myInvenio (a process mining software company) will help IBM offer its clientele a vast portfolio of AI-powered solutions for business automation. To advance its AI automation capabilities, IBM acquired Instana in November 2020 and WDG Automation in July 2020.



However, the alluring revenue potential attracted many players like Pegasystems PEGA Automation Anywhere and Blue Prism, thereby intensifying competition in the space.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, IBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Apple AAPL and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Apple and Silicon Motion Technology is currently pegged at 12.67% and 8%, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research