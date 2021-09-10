Amazon's (AMZN) AWS Client Bundesliga Offers New Match Facts

Amazon AMZN continues to ride on its robust cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). The solid customer momentum of AWS is driving the company’s top line.



We note that one of the existing clients of AWS namely, Bundesliga — the professional association football (soccer) league of Germany that went all-in on AWS last year — is set to debut its two new Match Facts, Shot Efficiency and Passing Profile, during Matchday 4 on Sep 11.



Both statistics, which are backed by AWS’ analytics, machine learning (ML), compute, storage, database, serverless, and media services, provide deep insights about players’ goal opportunities and pass quality.



For generating predictions from the underlined stats, Bundesliga leverages AWS to store the huge data and to train, deploy, and scale the ML models.



Previously, Bundesliga debuted its very first two Match Facts namely, Average Positions and Expected Goals, using AWS.

Portfolio Strength

The latest move of Bundesliga highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’s innovative cloud products and services. AWS’s focus on enhancing its service offerings is likely to drive its customer momentum.



The company recently announced the general availability of its new storage service called Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. In collaboration with NetApp NTAP, AWS is offering a complete cloud service built on ONTAP.



Further, AWS made its fully managed data visualization service called Amazon Managed Grafana generally available. The service lets customers track operational and IoT data from various sources by creating Grafana dashboards seamlessly.



Also, the company made its fully managed in-memory database — Amazon MemoryDB for Redis —generally available. Amazon MemoryDB is Redis-compatible, which helps in the storage of entire datasets in memory.



The company announced the general availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express volumes, which have bolstered AWS’s storage area network capabilities. EBS io2 Block Express volumes are equipped with SAN features like multi-attach and elastic volumes.



The company announced the general availability of Amazon Healthlake, which extracts and analyzes important health-related information, and securely stores them on the cloud.

Expanding Customer Base

We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid AWS in winning customers.



Recently, AWS got selected by Arctic Wolf Networks as the primary cloud provider. Notably, Arctic Wolf will leverage AWS’s containers, serverless, analytics, database, compute, and storage to bolster its cloud-native security operations platform.



Sun Life picked AWS as its long-term cloud technology provider. Sun Life will leverage analytics, ML, storage, security, and databases to deliver an enhanced digital experience to customers.



AWS collaborated with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. AWS’ cloud technologies will be used by Wyndham for developing digital services and providing better experiences to customers across 21 hotel brands. Notably, Wyndham has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider.



We believe that the expanding customer base will continue to drive AWS’s top line. In second-quarter 2021, AWS generated revenues of $14.8 billion (13% of Amazon’s net sales), which rose 37% year over year.



Strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against peers like Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.



However, AWS is currently facing stiff competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud as the latter two are leaving no stone unturned to grab a bigger market share on the back of their advancing cloud offerings. This poses a serious challenge to Amazon’s dominant position in the cloud space.



