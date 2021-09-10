Allegheny (ATI) Declares Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI announced the pricing of its public offering of senior notes. It has agreed to sell $325-million total principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2029 and $350-million total principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2031.

The 2029 notes will offer interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 4.875% annually and will mature on Oct 1, 2029, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The 2031 notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 5.125% annually and will mature on Oct 1, 2031, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

Allegheny plans to use a part of the net proceeds to finance the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2023, of which $500-million total principal amount is outstanding, per the terms of the indenture governing the 2023 notes.

The balance net proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, including the support of a voluntary $50-million defined benefit pension plan contribution during third-quarter 2021 intended to improve the funded status of the plan.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

Shares of Allegheny have surged 101.9% in the past year compared with 79.2% rise of the industry.



Allegheny, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects continued recovery in the jet engine market in the third quarter. The recovery is expected to be driven by increasing narrow body aircraft production rates as well as strength in the energy and electronics end markets.

The company anticipates lingering effects on its SRP business, with production levels returning to pre-strike levels through the rest of the third quarter. Despite this challenge in the near term, the global economic recovery is gradually expanding and providing optimism for its most impactful end markets, Allegheny noted.

