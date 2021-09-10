HSIC or COO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks are likely familiar with Henry Schein (HSIC) and The Cooper Companies (COO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

- Zacks

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Henry Schein has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Cooper Companies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HSIC has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

HSIC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.56, while COO has a forward P/E of 33.65. We also note that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. COO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36.

Another notable valuation metric for HSIC is its P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, COO has a P/B of 3.26.

Based on these metrics and many more, HSIC holds a Value grade of B, while COO has a Value grade of C.

HSIC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that HSIC is likely the superior value option right now.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.